In short
Dr James Elima, the Director Gulu Regional Referral Hospital confirmed to URN in an interview that they are no longer admitting more patients because the facility is out of space.
Gulu Rejects 24 Covid-19 Patients From Kitgum Citing Space Constraints Top story15 Sep 2020, 07:49 Comments 278 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Gulu Regional Referral Hospital dr james elima Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Director
Mentioned: Kitgum General Hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.