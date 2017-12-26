Gulu Residents Intercepted Stealing Cows In Lamwo

In short
The animals have been handed back to their owner, Julius Peter Nono, a resident of Lamwo district. The eight suspects are in custody at Lamwo Central Police station in Padibe district.
Gulu Residents Intercepted Stealing Cows In Lamwo26 Dec 2017
Thieves Take Advantage Of Livestock Released To Graze Freely Without Herdsmen Watching Them During Dry Season To Steal Them In Northern Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.
