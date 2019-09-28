Emmy Daniel Ojara
15:05

Gulu Residents Protest Poor Road Condition

28 Sep 2019, 15:00 Comments 194 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Education Northern Breaking news
SAM_3219

SAM_3219

In short
The road is a major route for business, health and education services connecting the community to the nearest Laibi Techo Health Centre II, St Joseph`s College Layibi, Layibi Trading Centre and Gulu Main abattoir.

 

Tagged with: Standard Gauge Railway
Mentioned: Layibi Techo Health Centre II Mother Ludia Nursery and Primary School

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.