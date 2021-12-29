In short
Yoweri Idiba, the Assistant Gulu District Health Officer told a quarterly Performance review meeting on Expanded Programme on Immunization for Gulu District at Gulu District Council Hall on Wednesday that a few people embraced the vaccines leaving them idle, yet they had a short shelf life.
Gulu Returns Over 100,000 Doses of Moderna Vaccines
