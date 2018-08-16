Dominic Ochola
17:32

Gulu Road Accident Kills One, Critically Injures 20 Students

16 Aug 2018, 16:15 Comments 170 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Education Sport Report
Wreckage of by Mokome bus belonging to Mewa Services Ltd Dominic Ochola

Wreckage of by Mokome bus belonging to Mewa Services Ltd

In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident, saying they hadnt yet established the identity of the deceased.

 

Tagged with: gulu-kampala highway motorcyclist has been knocked dead cause of the accident was still unclear but eyewitnesses blame it on overspending.
Mentioned: kitgum technical institute (kti) mewa services ltd ministry of works and transport

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.