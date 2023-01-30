In short
Walter Oyoo 26, a student of Gulu University, and Agnes Oroma, 35 earned their qualification for the race after putting up a good show in October last year during a 34-kilometer run held in Gulu City.
Gulu Runners Optimistic Ahead of KIX Senshu International Marathon in Japan
Agnes Oroma (L), Gulu City Woman Legislator Betty Aol Ocan (C) and Walter Oyoo (R) pose for a photo after a media briefing in Gulu City on Monday.
