Gulu Runners Optimistic Ahead of KIX Senshu International Marathon in Japan

Agnes Oroma (L), Gulu City Woman Legislator Betty Aol Ocan (C) and Walter Oyoo (R) pose for a photo after a media briefing in Gulu City on Monday.

In short

Walter Oyoo 26, a student of Gulu University, and Agnes Oroma, 35 earned their qualification for the race after putting up a good show in October last year during a 34-kilometer run held in Gulu City.