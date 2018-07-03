Emmy Daniel Ojara
Gulu School Expels Pupils Over Lack of Mosquito Nets

In short
The School Deputy Head teacher, Grace Alimocan, says they were forced to send the pupils home after majority of them fell sick of malaria. She says the pupils were treated at Paibona Health Center II in the newly created Paibona Sub County, some 40 Kilometers north of Gulu Town.

 

