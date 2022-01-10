Gulu School Turns Away Unvaccinated Parents, Teachers

In short
Joyce Acan Oryema, the Headmistress of Pakwelo Primary School told URN in an interview that she tasked the school guard to screen the parents and only allow in those with COVID-19 vaccination cards, facemasks, and normal body temperatures.
Gulu School Turns Away Unvaccinated Parents, Teachers10 Jan 2022, 17:34 Comments 106 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Health Northern Report
Pupils of Pakwelo Primary School in Gulu City in Class on Monday morning -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
