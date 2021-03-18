Gulu Schools Struggle to Enforce Covid-19 SOPs

In short
Grace Lamunu, another student of Gulu Army Secondary School, a day school says students are not bothered by SOPs and mix up freely with the hope that COVID-19 threats have been eliminated through the discovery of the vaccine.
Gulu Schools Struggle to Enforce Covid-19 SOPs18 Mar 2021, 10:49 Comments 172 Views Lifestyle Education Health Updates
Students of Gulu College School gather in clusters visitbly without face masks - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.