The money will be used for the purchase of a waste sorting plant that will operate in Laroo Division as the municipality to gears for a city status. Francis Barabanawe, the Gulu Town Clerk, says the project is expected to be ready by 2020.
Gulu Secures UGX 5Billion for Garbage Plant
