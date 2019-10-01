Gulu Seeks Extra UGX28m for Mass Measles Vaccination

In short
The district last week received 152 million shillings from the Ministry of Health for the exercise that will start from 15th to 19th of October. However, they argue that the money is inadequate for the 163 vaccination canters in the 16 sub-counties.
Gulu Seeks Extra UGX28m for Mass Measles Vaccination1 Oct 2019, 11:47 Comments 102 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Northern Breaking news
