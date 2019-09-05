Gulu Seeks UGX 250m to Repair Major Bridge

In short
Patrick Kinyera, the Gulu district secretary for works and technical services confirmed that they are aware of the problem but the district require up to 250 million shillings for its repair.
Gulu Seeks UGX 250m to Repair Major Bridge5 Sep 2019, 10:18 Comments 158 Views Local government Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Abera bridge swept off by rain Awach Health Centre IV Awach Secondary School Patrick Kinyera Gulu district secretary for technical services
Mentioned: Paibona Sub County
