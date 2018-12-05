Michael Ojok
13:32

Gulu To Host EAC Regional Trade Hub

5 Dec 2018, 13:31 Comments 71 Views Agriculture Business and finance East Africa Analysis

In short
Gulu Municipality Town Clerk Francis Barabanawe says the logistics hub will be managed by the Ministry of Trade as a Regional trade Customs for goods from Kampala, Mombasa, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

 

Tagged with: gulu to host regional logistics hub francis barabanawe town clerk gulu municipality mayor gulu municipality george labeja
Mentioned: ministry of trade industry and cooperatives uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.