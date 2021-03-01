Gulu University Academic Staff Strike Over Salary Increment

In short
Carlos Ojok, the GUASA General Secretary told URN that they cannot offer their services to students yet their demands are not being fulfilled. He disclosed that the teaching staff will report at their duty station but will not enter lecture rooms, adding that the strike will last until their demand is addressed.
Gulu University Academic Staff Strike Over Salary Increment1 Mar 2021, 12:03 Comments 199 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Gulu University lecturers strike gulu university
Mentioned: Gulu University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.