In short
Professor George Openjuru Ladaa, the Vice Chancellor Gulu University acknowledged the land dispute, saying the university is considering annexing the two education institutions under its system.
Gulu University Embroiled in Fresh Land Wrangle 24 Dec 2018
Gulu University Vice Chancellor Professor George Openjuru Ladaah Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
