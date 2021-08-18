In short
On Tuesday, Gulu University Faculty of Medicine conducted a covid-19 vaccination exercise for all the staff of the faculty and medical students. However due to the shortage, only 100 who include students and staff were vaccinated.
Gulu University Facing Shortage of COVID -19 Vaccines for Medical Students
