Gulu University Final Year Students to Undergo COVID-19 Tests

In short
At least 1,500 finalists from Uganda and beyond are expected to report for their final year semester after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ordered for partial easing of national lockdown against the deadly global contagion.
Gulu University Final Year Students to Undergo COVID-19 Tests28 May 2020, 18:16 Comments 126 Views Security Education Health Report
Dr. Felix Kaducu (Standing) the Dean Faculty of Medicine Gulu University recently making submission during District Task Force meeting - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 prone border areas Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) candidate classes institutional quarantine centres. reopening of schools
Mentioned: Faculty of Medicine Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Gulu University The Ministry of Education and Sports
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.