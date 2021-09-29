Jesse Johnson James
Gulu University Launches Anti –Sexual Harassment Policy

29 Sep 2021, 18:17 Comments 55 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Human rights Crime Report
The Gulu University Academic Staff and Student leaders showing the policy book during the launch -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

The policy was formulated in partnership with Makerere University Gender Mainstreaming Directorate with financial support from UN Women, under the Safer Universities Project launched in 2019 in response to the call under the European Union and United Nation spotlight initiative on eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls.

 

