In short
The staff voted to call off the strike after they were assured of the availability of the 800 million shillings extra load allowances over which they declared the strike in October last year. The vice chancellor, Prof. George Ladaa Openjuru, thereafter announced that students will report back on February 14 for their end of semester one exams.
Gulu University Lecturers Finally End Strike
7 Feb 2018
