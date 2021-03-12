Gulu University, Ministry of Works Embroiled in Land Dispute

In short
Peter Lokeris Aimat the State Minister of Works and Moroto district leaders led by Napaja Keem the LCV Chairperson and Chief Administrative Officer Charles Komaketch were on a fact mission on how the Gulu University was given the land belonging to the ministry of works without consulting the ministry.
Gulu University, Ministry of Works Embroiled in Land Dispute12 Mar 2021, 17:31 Comments 95 Views Education Crime Security Updates
Minister of State for works Peter Lokeris, District officials of Moroto and local communities checking the land for the ministry of works which is being claimed by Gulu University constituency college Moroto
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.