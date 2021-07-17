Alex Otto
10:24

Gulu University Moves to Conduct Clinical Trials on COVID-19 Herbal Medicine

17 Jul 2021, 10:18 Comments 169 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Updates
Gulu University's Covicyle

In short
Speaking to Members of Parliament on the Covid-19 task force, Dr Lamwaka said that they are moving to carry out clinical trials with designed protocols following the positive response from those who have used the medicine. She however says they need funding to conduct the clinical trials.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Covilyce Herbal remedy Parliament taskforce on COVID-19
Mentioned: Gulu University Gulu University Department of Pharmacy

