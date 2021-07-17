In short
Speaking to Members of Parliament on the Covid-19 task force, Dr Lamwaka said that they are moving to carry out clinical trials with designed protocols following the positive response from those who have used the medicine. She however says they need funding to conduct the clinical trials.
Gulu University Moves to Conduct Clinical Trials on COVID-19 Herbal Medicine
