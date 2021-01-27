Simon Wokorach
11:56

Gulu University Postpones Guild Elections

27 Jan 2021, 11:53 Comments 137 Views Gulu, Uganda Election Education Northern Report
Gulu University Faculty of Agriculture and Bio System Engineering at the University Main Campus

Gulu University Faculty of Agriculture and Bio System Engineering at the University Main Campus

In short
Phillip Acidri, the University Guild Speaker said that they have been directed by the University Management to indefinitely postpone the elections.

 

Tagged with: Guild Elections Guild Presidential elections irregularities in the processes of Guild Government online application power vacuum
Mentioned: Gulu Univerity Guild Government Gulu University

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.