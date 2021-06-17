In short
James Ojok Onono, the Gulu University Deputy Spokesperson told URN in an interview that the Senate resolved to postpone the scientific graduation ceremony in a meeting held on Wednesday afternoon after deeper deliberations where they found that they couldn’t guarantee the safety of the participants.
Gulu University Postpones Scientific Graduation Indefinitely Top story17 Jun 2021, 06:48 Comments 169 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Health Northern Report
James Ojok Onono, the Deputy Gulu Univeristy Spokesperson speaking to URN -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
In short
Tagged with: Gulu University Gulu University Postpones Scientific Graduation Indefinitely James Ojok Onono, the Gulu University Deputy Spokesperson
Mentioned: Gulu University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.