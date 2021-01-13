Gulu University Requires UGX 100 Million to Operationalise Traditional Medicines Clinic

In short
Dr. Alice Lamwaka, a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Bio-Technology and Pharmaceutical Studies also the head of the center, says the money is needed to set up a structure to serve as a clinic, buy furniture, motivate staff and conducting trials for various herbal medicines.
Gulu University Requires UGX 100 Million to Operationalise Traditional Medicines Clinic13 Jan 2021, 08:01 Comments 116 Views Health Environment Interview
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.