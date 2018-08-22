Gulu University Scientists Develop Vegetables with Iodine

In short
Dr Walter Odongo, the Iodine Bio Fortification Project Manager at Gulu University, says the successful fortification of the two vegetables is a major development in the global search for alternative strategy for consumption of Iodized table salt.
Gulu University Scientists Develop Vegetables with Iodine22 Aug 2018, 12:37 Comments 178 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Education Northern Analysis
In short
Tagged with: gulu university scientists enrich two vegetables with iodine micro nutrient deficiency in uganda prevalence of deficiency of micro nutrient deficiency dr duncan ongeng dean faculty of agriculture and environment gulu university dr walter odongo project manager iodine bio fortification of vegetables in gulu university dr hans de steur lecturer faculty of agriculture university of gent
Mentioned: gulu university ministry of education
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.