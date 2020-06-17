Olive Nakatudde
Gulu University Secretary Faces Dismissal Over Recruitment Scandal

17 Jun 2020, 22:21 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Gulu University Secretary Asaf Adebua (middle) earlier appearing before PAC with other University staff.

PAC on Wednesday learned that 62 staff have been recruited by Gulu University during the current Covid-19 lockdown even when the university is closed. Out of the 62 recruited people, 33 are academic staff while 29 are non-teaching staff.

 

