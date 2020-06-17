Gulu University Secretary Faces Dismissal Over Recruitment Scandal

In short
PAC on Wednesday learned that 62 staff have been recruited by Gulu University during the current Covid-19 lockdown even when the university is closed. Out of the 62 recruited people, 33 are academic staff while 29 are non-teaching staff.
Gulu University Secretary Faces Dismissal Over Recruitment Scandal17 Jun 2020, 22:21 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Gulu University Secretary Asaf Adebua (middle) earlier appearing before PAC with other University staff.
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Gulu University
