Gulu University Secures UGX 1.1Bn Grants For Fruits, Waste Research

The fruit and sewage projects worth Shillings 196 million and Shillings 946million respectively are being funded by the government through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Programme under the National Research and Innovation Programme (NRIP) for a three year period effective the financial year 2021/2022.
Gulu University Secures UGX 1.1Bn Grants For Fruits, Waste Research28 Jul 2021, 09:34 Comments 192 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Agriculture Northern Breaking news
