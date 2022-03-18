Gulu University Students Skilled in Smartphone Filmmaking

In short
Oscar Okema, the ICT Cabinet Minister at Gulu University says they are optimistic to become self-employed through cheaply producing and selling films using smartphones since they are affordable and readily available.
Gulu University Students Skilled in Smartphone Filmmaking18 Mar 2022, 18:22 Comments 91 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Business and finance Northern Breaking news
