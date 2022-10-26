In short
The University produced 12 tons of mango pulp in a pilot project last year which was aimed at mitigating post-harvest losses in fresh mangoes in Acholi Sub-region. But close to nine tons of mango pulp remain unutilised in the Agribusiness lab.
Gulu University to Use Unsold Mango Pulp for Poultry Feed Production
26 Oct 2022
Mango pulp produced by Gulu University stored in the Agribusiness lab at the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment.
Tagged with: black soldier fly larvae mango pulp
Mentioned: Gulu University
