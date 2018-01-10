Gulu University Unveils New Vice Chancellor

In short
Prof. Openyjuru, who has been the Universitys Deputy Vice-Chancellor since 2015, beat four candidates to clinch the Universitys top job. They are Prof David Obua - a US-based researcher, Dr Byaruhanga Rukooko - an associate professor in Philosophy at Makerere University and Prof Paul Waku - a pharmacologist and founding dean of Busitema University.
Gulu University Unveils New Vice Chancellor10 Jan 2018, 16:45 Comments 101 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Northern Report
The New Gulu University Vice Chancellor Professor George Openyjuru
