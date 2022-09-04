Julius Ocungi
Gulu University's Herbal Concoction Voted Best Product in Tanzanian Trade Expo

4 Sep 2022, Gulu, Uganda
A tin of covilyce-1 hebal medicine.

Amina Makilagi, the Nyamagana District Commissioner in Mwanza announced at the official closing ceremony for the trade expo over the weekend that the University’s herbal was the overall best-exhibited product.

 

