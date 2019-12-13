Gulu University’s Plan to Establish Karamoja Agriculture College Stalls

In short
The college was a presidential pledge during the 2016 general elections by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to give a higher institution of education and revolutionized agriculture development to the people of Karamoja.
Gulu University’s Plan to Establish Karamoja Agriculture College Stalls13 Dec 2019, 10:10 Comments 180 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Local government Updates
Khalid Mahmoud, the Public Relations Officer of Gulu University speaking to URN during an interview - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: 2016 general elections President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni higher institution of education people of Karamoja. presidential pledge revolutionize agriculture
Mentioned: Gulu University Gulu University Kitgum branch. Hoima Constituent College Lira University college Moroto District Local Government constituent College of Agriculture
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.