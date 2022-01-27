Julius Ocungi
Gulu Univesrity Dean of Students Sentenced to Community Service for Forgery

27 Jan 2022 Gulu, Uganda

In short
The Dean of Students was charged with three counts of theft, forgery, and uttering a false document in March last year following complaints lodged before the court by Mildred Anena Alou, his business associate. The two jointly owned Goma Oul Ginnery.

 

