Gulu Univesrity Dean of Students Sentenced to Community Service for Forgery

In short
The Dean of Students was charged with three counts of theft, forgery, and uttering a false document in March last year following complaints lodged before the court by Mildred Anena Alou, his business associate. The two jointly owned Goma Oul Ginnery.
Gulu Univesrity Dean of Students Sentenced to Community Service for Forgery27 Jan 2022, 20:51 Comments 121 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Human rights Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Gulu University Dean of Students
Mentioned: Gulu Grade One Magistrate’s Court Gulu University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.