Gulu Vaccinates 19,000 Children Against Measles-Rubella

28 Oct 2022, 16:27 Comments 117 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
A nurse administers a dose of Measles vaccine to a young girl at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital in Gulu City. Atleast 19,300 children have since been vaccinated in the ongoing mass immunization against Measles.

In short
Dr. Kenneth Cana, the Gulu District Health Officer said that they have hit their set target of vaccinating over 19,000 children.

 

