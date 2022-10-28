Gulu Vaccinates 19,000 Children Against Measles-Rubella

In short
Dr. Kenneth Cana, the Gulu District Health Officer said that they have hit their set target of vaccinating over 19,000 children.
A nurse administers a dose of Measles vaccine to a young girl at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital in Gulu City. Atleast 19,300 children have since been vaccinated in the ongoing mass immunization against Measles.
