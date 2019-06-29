In short
The workers, mostly elderly women who spoke told URN that they are exposed to dangerous materials and chemicals like battery acid, pesticides, rodents and metal blades among others, that are dumped carelessly after use. Many have sustained injuries in the process of cleaning up the municipality.
Gulu Waste Handlers Decry Lack of Protective Kits29 Jun 2019, 18:30 Comments 145 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Health Local government Interview
Tagged with: Garbage collectors Pece division dangerous waste materials. infections occupational hazards waste handlers work protective gears
Mentioned: Pece Division, Gulu Municipality laroo division
