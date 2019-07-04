In short
The cassava cuttings were delivered in late June for distribution instead of April. The cuttings meant for youth groups in Lalworo village, Kal Ali Parish in Paicho Sub County have been abandoned at Cwero primary school in Cwero Sub County.
Gulu Youth Reject Cassava Cuttings over Late Distribution
