Dominic Ochola
Gulu's Wakadogo School Selected for Global Education Week

13 Sep 2020, 14:21 Comments 165 Views Northern Human rights Education Report
Charles Odong Kigundi, the Head-teacher of Wakadogo School speaking to URN - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Wakadogo is among the 100 hand-picked schools selected for the world’s largest grassroots online education conference, in support of Sustainable Development Goals on eliminating extreme poverty, reducing inequalities and combating the threat of climate change.

 

