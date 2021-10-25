Gun Belonging to Killed Ruharo Police OC Recovered in Rukungiri

In short
Col. James Mwesigye the Resident City Commissioner Mbarara, says that the gun was recovered from a suspected robber Dominic Twinomugisha, 19 years a resident of Katete cell in Mbarara City.
Gun Belonging to Killed Ruharo Police OC Recovered in Rukungiri25 Oct 2021, 08:58 Comments 260 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
