Gun Belonging to Killed Ruharo Police OC Recovered in Rukungiri

25 Oct 2021, 08:58 Comments 260 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
James Mwesigye RCC Mbarara

Col. James Mwesigye the Resident City Commissioner Mbarara, says that the gun was recovered from a suspected robber Dominic Twinomugisha, 19 years a resident of Katete cell in Mbarara City.

 

