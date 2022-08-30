Gun Recovered, 90 Suspected Thugs Arrested in Kampala

In short
“We got information from the local leaders about some of these criminal herbs, but among those included four armed thugs, the gun was empty, which they have been using in threatening the victims," an officer said.
Gun Recovered, 90 Suspected Thugs Arrested in Kampala30 Aug 2022, 07:28 Comments 54 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Police spokesperson Fred Enanga Steven Tanui
