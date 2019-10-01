In short
Denis Okwera, an eyewitness told URN residents ganged up against the police officers accusing them of conniving with illegal charcoal dealers to devastate the environment. According to Okwera, left with no choice the officers fired live ammunition in the air to disperse the irate crowd forcing residents to scamper to different directions.
Gunfire Rocks Awach Sub County as Police Disperses Angry Residents
