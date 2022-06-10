Brian Luwaga
21:07

Gunfire, Teargas in Luwero as Youths Block Gulu Highway Ahead of Kabaka Visit

10 Jun 2022, 21:04 Comments 183 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
The Youths blocked Kampala-Gulu highway for more than seven hours

The Youths blocked Kampala-Gulu highway for more than seven hours

In short
The Luwero District Police Commander Living Twazagye, LC 3 Chairperson Chris Johns Buwembo and Buganda Kingdom representative in Bulemeezi County Ronald Mulondo tried to persuade the youths to unblock the road to ease traffic in vain.

 

Tagged with: clan football tournament
Mentioned: Kabaka Ronad Muwenda

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.