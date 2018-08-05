Michael Ojok
Gunman Nabbed With Missing UPDF Gun In Arua

5 Aug 2018, 10:10 Comments 163 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Northern Security Analysis
Josephine Angucia, the West Nile police spokesperson says residents of Arua Hill village recovered the deadly weapon on Friday morning with thirteen rounds of ammunition. She says the weapon was forcefully retrieved from a gunman who was sleeping inside a forest in the area.

 

