Gunmen Fire at Kyanja Police Post

In short

Grace Kamoga, the LC I Chairperson of Walufumbe Zone in Kyanja, says that attack moreover on the police post has triggered fear among the residents. "We call upon the police to tighten security in this area because the post could be attacked again. We don’t want the Busika scenario to happen in this area where we lose people. They were two but they could be part of a bigger group," Kamoga said.