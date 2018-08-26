In short
According to police, the deceased was in a bar with others when he heard a person outside chanting Bobi Wine. As he walked out to see what was happening, he was shot in the head and the chest.
Gunmen Kill Boda Boda Cyclist in Kabale
relatives of Byaruhanga waiting for his body at Kabale Regional Referral hospital mortuary Login to license this image from 1$.
