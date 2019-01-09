Edward Eninu
14:31

Gunmen Kill Peace Committee Member In Kotido

9 Jan 2019, 14:31 Comments 138 Views Kotido, Uganda Crime Breaking news

In short
Simon Peter Awot, the parish councilor of Loletyo in Panyangara suspects that the peace actor could have been targeted because of his hard stance on theft of livestock in the area.

 

Tagged with: illegal guns in karamoja panyangara sub county cattle thefts
Mentioned: uganda police force kotido kotido district

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.