Gunmen Shoot Dead Motorcyclist in Gulu City

Nicholas Otim, the Chairperson of Acholi Sub Region Boda-boda Association who rushed to the scene, says that their findings indicate that the deceased was carrying two armed passengers. Otim says that the assailants took off with the deceased`s motorcycle, whose registration they are yet to establish.
Gunmen Shoot Dead Motorcyclist in Gulu City8 Jun 2022, 14:45 Comments 163 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Human rights Northern Breaking news
Emmy Ocen, the Chairperson Gulu City West Boda Boda Association Chairperson. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara.
Tagged with: gun violence in Gulu motorcyclist killed in Gulu
