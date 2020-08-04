In short
The Criminal Investigations Directorate registered 4,718 cases of murder last year which was a 4.9 per cent increase compared to 4,497 cases in 2018. Akullo states that the motives behind the killings were land wrangles, people taking the law into their hands, family misunderstandings, crimes of passion and business rivalry.
Gunpowder, DNA Analysis Link 25,000 Suspects to Murders
4 Aug 2020
In short
