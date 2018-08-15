In short
Police of Arua has exhibited items they recovered from the room of MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka obi Wine and Kassiano Wadri an Independent candidate in the Arua Municipality parliamentary by-elections.The items which included two AK 47 guns with 30 rounds of Ammunitions each, a Pistol with 8 rounds of ammunitions, several mobile phones, red caps, T-shirts, among other items were paraded before the press in the office of the RPC north Western at 1pm today
Guns Found In Bobi Wine's Hotel Room - Police Top story15 Aug 2018, 22:36 Comments 151 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Parliament Security Analysis
Josephine Angucia police PRO, Arua CPS SOCO and other crime intelligence officers while displaying the recovered item at the RPC's office
