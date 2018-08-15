In short

Police of Arua has exhibited items they recovered from the room of MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka obi Wine and Kassiano Wadri an Independent candidate in the Arua Municipality parliamentary by-elections.The items which included two AK 47 guns with 30 rounds of Ammunitions each, a Pistol with 8 rounds of ammunitions, several mobile phones, red caps, T-shirts, among other items were paraded before the press in the office of the RPC north Western at 1pm today