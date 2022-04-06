Godfrey Eyoku
Guns of Killed Geologists' Escorts Recovered in Kenya

6 Apr 2022, 19:09 Comments 160 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Report
Munyo Lokiru a suspected cattle raiders paaraded with his gun before security officer

In short
Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson confirmed to URN that the police in Kenya helped them to recover the weapons that were abandoned by the Turkana warriors. Oware added that they are collaborating with Kenyan police to hunt for the attackers and to have them brought to book.

 

