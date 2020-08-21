Kato Joseph
Guns Recovered from Murchison Falls Linked to Five Murders

21 Aug 2020 Kampala, Uganda
A detective showing ivory and guns recovered during hunt for poachers

A detective who participated in an operation against poachers said that particulars of bullet casings recovered at murder scenes in Nwoya, Oyam and in Kampala have a resemblance of bullets found in some of these guns. He said that they are now using forensic experts to establish if there are connections.

 

